Moncton's Lalonde to race in steeplechase final at world championship
Moncton's Geneviève Lalonde will compete for a world championship medal on Monday night when she races in the 3000-metre steeplechase final in Qatar.
Lalonde qualified for the final after running the third-best time of her career on Friday at the IAAF World Athletics Champships in Doha.
"I left it all on the track," Lalonde told CBC after her race. "My body couldn't move after that."
Lalonde finished seventh in her heat with a time of 9:30.01. She will be one of 15 athletes in the final.
Lalonde has had a strong season, winning gold at the Pan Am Games in Peru in August and winning the Canadian track and field championship in July.
Monday night's race will be broadcast on CBC Gem.
