New Brunswicker says encounter in store washroom shows need for gender-neutral options

Nicki Lyons-MacFarlane was at Costco in Fredericton on Thursday with their wife when they had to use the washroom.

Lyons-MacFarlane is non-binary but will usually use the women's washroom when no gender-neutral option is available.

When Lyons-MacFarlane entered the washroom, a woman who had entered shortly before them looked at them and began to walk out.

"I kind of knew what was happening because I get this a lot in washrooms. I said, 'Yeah, I'm in the right place.'"

The woman asked Lyons-MacFarlane if they are a woman. Not wanting to explain, they said "technically" and entered a stall.

Nicki Lyons-MacFarlane was repeatedly asked if they were in the correct washroom. (Nicki Lyons-MacFarlane)

The woman continued to ask if Lyons-MacFarlane was a woman, and if Lyons-MacFarlane was in the right place.

"I was a little bit panicked and I kind of hid in the stall trying to collect my thoughts for a moment … it was concerning."

A few people were waiting outside when Lyons-MacFarlane left the stall. Lyons-MacFarlane quickly left the washroom.

Lyons-MacFarlane spoke to a cashier and a manager at the store and said they were apologetic. Lyons-MacFarlane said this is not the first time this has happened to them and it shows the need for gender-neutral washrooms in public.

"It would help so much for the population to have other options that are a bit more private, a little more secure," they said.

CBC News reached out to Costco for comment, but has not heard back.

"It's terribly unnerving"

Jenna Lyn Albert, a board member with Fredericton Pride, said the organization has heard of similar incidents in the community.

"It's terribly unnerving to think that you could be going to a washroom that already is gendered, which makes you uncomfortable, and to be confronted by someone, it's terrifying."

Albert said gender-neutral, single-stall washrooms would not only benefit people who are non-binary or transgender, but also people with anxiety, disabilities, or even parents with kids.

Jenna Lyn Albert is a Fredericton Pride board member. (Lacey Little)

Albert said having more gender-neutral washrooms could make the public more understanding and accepting, and could help with the conversation surrounding gender-neutral washrooms in schools.

"The more visible it is the more people find out about it, or ask questions, or do their own research … the more we see them the safer the community as a whole will feel."

They said it is relatively easy for businesses and workplaces to remove gendered signage from single-stall washrooms.

Thoughtful implementation

But Alex Ash says converting gendered washrooms to non-gendered ones means more than just changing signs.

Ash is board president of Chroma N.B., a Saint John based non-profit organization supporting the LGBTQ community. Chroma also offers education programs with businesses and organizations to make their spaces more accessible.

"Don't just have a knee-jerk reaction to … changing the signage without education and implementation planning," Ash said.

Ash said this is especially true when it comes to converting multi-stalled washrooms. Ash said the preference for multi-stalled washrooms would be to have floor-to-ceiling stalls, sinks in each stall, and clear signage.

Ash has also heard of similar confrontations in washrooms. In addition to bringing in gender-neutral washrooms, and an order to maintain safe spaces, Ash hopes work to educate businesses and the public continues.

