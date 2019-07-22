Gender equality would be a win for everybody, Massey lecturer says

After collecting stories from all over the world, journalist Sally Armstrong says everyone needs to work together to achieve gender equality.

"We have women demanding change and I believe, this time, we've got liftoff," Armstrong said in an interview Tuesday on Information Morning Fredericton.

Armstrong, a human rights activist and four-time recipient of the Amnesty International Canadian Media Award, is delivering the 2019 CBC Massey Lectures, called "Power Shift: The Longest Revolution." She's speaking in five different communities across Canada, including Fredericton.

Armstrong said that despite the recent movements to empower women, they still haven't reached equality.

Power Shift: The Longest Revolution is a nonfiction book by Sally Armstrong and also the name of the 2019 CBC Massey Lectures she's delivering in five Canadian cities this fall. (House of Anansi)

"We don't have equal pay," she said. "Violence against women is still a disgraceful scourge everywhere. And women are still being marginalized."

To make real change, Armstrong said men need to get on board, as well. While in Afghanistan, she said, some men in that country suggested that giving human rights to women would mean giving up their own.

But later, when she met with a group called Women for Change, she saw it had just as many male participants as women.

"They said, 'We'll never get to the finish line unless we work together,'" she said.

Until we walk together, we will not reach what is fair and just for all of us. - Sally Armstrong, Journalist and human rights activist

Six months later, when Armstrong was in Cairo, she had the same experience with a different group.

"I thought, 'Imagine that, the girls of Afghanistan and the women of Egypt need to bring their message to Canada,'" she said. "That's what it's going to take."

She said white men in particular are worried about their status as women are empowered, but she's hoping men and women can walk together toward equality.

"Until we walk together, we will not reach what is fair and just for all of us," she said.

She said men need to realize that gender equality will not take away their rights, it will only improve life for everyone.

"All the data shows that by walking together we're going to change the economy, we're going to change health and we're going to change well-being."

"I think young men have to know that they will also win," she said. "This is not only a win for women. This is a win for their sons as well as their daughters."

Armstrong's next lecture is Wednesday night at the Fredericton Playhouse.