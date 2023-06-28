N.B. receives $16.3M in federal money to address gender-based violence

The federal government is giving New Brunswick $ 16.3 million over four years to address gender-based violence in the province through a national action plan announced in 2021.

The funding is part of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence and was announced by Hamilton Mountain MP Lisa Hepfner, who is parliamentary secretary to the federal minister for women and gender equality and youth.

Sherry Wilson, the minister responsible for women's equality in New Brunswick, said the money will allow the province to enhance services available for survivors of gender-based violence and the organizations that provide "crucial life-saving support, services and information."

She said priorities include "increasing prevention efforts" and reaching those who "under-served and-or most at risk."

Wilson said the funding will allow the province to fund agencies to:

Offer therapeutic counselling to survivors.

Deliver specialized training for justice system, social services and health personnel.

Provide funding to gender-based violence service organizations.

Co-ordinate prevention and awareness campaigns.

Enhance healthy relationship programs in schools.

Support programming for children exposed to domestic violence.

Enhance and expand prevention programs for individuals who cause harm.

Fund initiatives to address violence against Indigenous women and girls and the LGBTQ community.

Wilson said the funding will help further the work the government is already doing.

In January 2021, federal, provincial, and territorial ministers responsible for the status of women endorsed a joint declaration to combat gender-based violence, which laid out a 10-year national action plan, based on five pillars, including support for victims and prevention.

Since then, the federal government has committed $1.14 billion to advance the plan, including $539.3 million over five years to help provinces and territories implement the national plan.

Monday's announcement in Fredericton is among a series of bilateral agreements being signed between the federal government and provinces and territories.

In July, for example, Ottawa gave Saskatchewan $20.3 million, and Manitoba $22.3 million, as part of the plan.

"As we commemorate the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, today's announcement brings us one step closer to a future where everyone can live free from gender-based violence," said Hepfner at the announcement.

"By partnering with the provincial government, we are making sure that these supports are strong, culturally relevant and respond to the needs of communities in New Brunswick."