'King' of meteor showers visible Wednesday night across N.B. skies

If you can face the chilly night, a trip outside tonight is likely to be memorable.

The Geminid meteor shower, which only happens roughly once a year, is set to track across New Brunswick's skies.

"It's what we call the king of meteor showers because it produces the most meteors per hour," said Chris Curwin, an amateur astronomer in Saint John, on CBC's Shift.

He said there will be up to 120 meteors per hour, which will start around 8 p.m. toward the lower horizon.

By 10 p.m., the meteors will be visible more clearly and higher in the sky and will remain early into the morning.

"No astronomy equipment is required, no binoculars, just your eyeballs,' Curwin said, adding that you don't need to look anywhere in particular either.

Chris Curwin, an amateur astronomer in Saint John, said Wednesday night's meteor showers will be among the best of the year. (Submitted by Chris Curwin)

"It's kind of like snowflakes coming toward your windshield, when they do you see them coming toward you, but when they go by your windows you see more of a trail," he said.

Curwin said the showers, which appear to be coming from the Gemini constellation, are produced by debris from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, which is about six kilometres in diameter and orbits the sun every one-and-a-half years.

He suggested people go away from city lights for a better view, and avoid looking at their phone to get their eyes accustomed to the dark. He also suggested it's a good idea to bundle up to stay warm.

Wednesday night's view is the peak but the show will continue for a few more days.

"If you don't get a chance to get out tonight because it's really cloudy, try again tomorrow night," Curwin said.