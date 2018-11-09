Former hockey coach guilty of sexually assaulting child

A former Saint John hockey coach has been found guilty of sexually assaulting and luring a boy he knew through hockey.

Scott Geikie, 43, was charged with one count of sexually assaulting a minor between 2009 and 2010 and one count of child luring in 2011.

On Friday afternoon, Justice Hugh McLellan found Geikie guilty on both counts.

Geikie was head coach of the Bantam AAA Sea Dogs in 2017 and had an extensive history coaching both hockey and baseball. He also worked at the Lord Beaverbrook Rink in Saint John.

Scott Geikie, former Saint John hockey coach, will be sentenced Nov. 27. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Geikie was calm until Justice McLellan asked the sheriff to take him away to be remanded in custody.

Dressed in black, Geikie cried and hugged family members, who travelled from Alberta to sit by his side during the three-day trial.

He will be sentenced Nov. 27.

Facebook conversations

The decision document prepared by McLellan includes pages of Facebook and text conversations between Geikie and the victim. In the exchanges, the two discussed the time Geikie performed oral sex on the victim, who was 12 or 13 at the time.

Geikie's defence that he did not know the victim's age was not sufficient, the judge says, and "has no air of reality."

He also said Geikie was in a position of authority over the victim.

The victim, whose name cannot be published because of a court order, was not present in court Friday, but he testified Monday that Geikie betrayed his trust and made him feel what happened was his fault.

Crown prosecutor Shara Munn said she's happy with the decision.

"It was a difficult case, and it took courage and a lot of fortitude on the part of the victim," she said.

No tied hands or drugs

During his testimony the victim said he may have been drugged, because there was a gap in his memory about the incident. When he awoke, he told the court, he was naked with his hands bound.

McLellan's decision said there was nothing in the messages and other evidence to support that the drugging or bondage took place, so he did not take those allegations into account when making his decision.

The judge also said the complainant tried to get Geikie to admit to his misconduct in text messages in 2017, which suggests the victim "is a good actor who can fake sincerity," McLellan wrote.

That's why he said he was "careful" about evidence the victim supplied that was not supported by other evidence.

Geikie will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing.