'Like somebody opened a chapter in my life': 89-year-old gets her GED
Margaret McDevitt-Boyle's work and family were her priorities, but at 89, she finally got her GED
Margaret McDevitt-Boyle says it's never too late to get an education.
At the age of 89, she has started taking classes at the Saint John campus of University of New Brunswick with the long-term goal of getting her bachelor's degree.
It was just expected that she would chip in to support her siblings.
She remained too busy to harbour regret. By 25, she was married with six children.
She would also open a daycare, which she ran for 34 years.
When conversation turned to school and where people went, she learned to be evasive.
Then about five years ago, McDevitt-Boyle said, one of her own grown children encouraged her to try to get her GED.
McDevitt-Boyle still treasures her workbooks.
"That was the most wonderful rewarding portion of my schooling because if I got stuck in anything, it would be a Chinese, Vietnamese, South Korean, African and Saudi Arabian … all of these, they would help me."
"The young people, they never made me feel that I was old."
Over the summer, her diploma arrived in the mail. There was also a small ceremony, attended by family, where she finally got to wear a cap and gown.
"It's just like somebody opened a chapter in my life," McDevitt-Boyle said, looking back at the photos from that day.
"It's wonderful. It's beautiful."
In September, McDevitt-Boyle started attending English 101, where everyone is really nice, she said.
She drives herself to the Tucker Park campus.
"I'm only taking one course right now because I don't know anything about this and I need to know how things work," she said.
"But I don't ever intend to stop."