Robert Gauvin questions future with PCs, 'came close' to quitting

The lone francophone cabinet minister in the Blaine Higgs Progressive Conservative government is warning that he's pondering his future within the party.​

Shippagan-Lameque-Miscou MLA Robert Gauvin said he's going to reflect on his situation over the Christmas break after provocative comments about bilingualism by his cabinet colleague, Health Minister Ted Flemming.

Gauvin called Flemming's remarks "a punch to the gut" and said he thought about quitting on Wednesday morning.

"It came close," he told Radio-Canada.

And he said he still has to assess whether he has a place in the PC government.

"I know there's another party that gave 18 months," he said, referring to a promise by the People's Alliance to keep the PC minority government in power for that time. "I didn't give 18 months."

One vote short

Even with the Alliance backing the government, Gauvin's departure would leave the Tories one vote short of a majority.

On Tuesday, Flemming announced that he was directing Ambulance New Brunswick to weaken the bilingual requirements for temporary paramedic hirings in some areas of the province where there is less demand for second-language service.

That was a recommendation of a labour ruling earlier this year by arbitrator John McEvoy.

Flemming also confirmed the government will also allow a judicial review of McEvoy's ruling to continue, so the courts can determine if the recommendations comply with the Official Languages Act.

But he said he would keep them in place even if the court quashes the labour ruling, and would only undo them if a court ordered him to do so.

Blaine Higgs said comments regarding language laws made by his health minister Tuesday were offside. (CBC)

Gauvin attended Flemming's news conference, but told Radio-Canada he did not know what Flemming was going to say until two minutes before the event began.

He said he spoke to Higgs the next morning.

"I said if we were above the law that protects language issue, I was gone. Happily, I didn't have to convince him because he agreed. So we had work to do on communication."

Later Wednesday, Higgs told reporters that his government would respect the law and said the McEvoy implementation was an interim measure.

But he has not said clearly if he'd cancel the McEvoy implementation if the court quashes the arbitration decision.

"I don't want to pre-suppose what might happen with that, but I guess I'd say health care is a primary concern," he said. "We'd have to figure out how we'd deliver on that, because you can't let people not be served."

Gauvin feels alone

Higgs has also acknowledged that weakening hiring requirements in some regions doesn't comply with the province's Official Languages Act.

Medavie, the company that runs Ambulance New Brunswick, said Friday that ambulances are never removed from service if a bilingual paramedic can't be found to fill a spot. Instead, a unilingual replacement is found.

Gauvin, the son of Hatfield-era PC cabinet minister Jean Gauvin, said he feels alone at times, constantly having to explain francophone concerns "to people who don't understand those nuances."

The first-term MLA said he isn't looking for a long career in politics and will use his position of influence to protect languages, but he added he can leave anytime if he decides he's not accomplishing that.

"There will be discussions," he said. "There'll be other issues that come up. What will my role be? I'm not just there to be a symbol."

Gauvin predicted the Court of Queen's Bench, which will hear the McEvoy review Jan. 24, will rule that the regional-based hiring requirements violates the law.

"I know in a couple of months it'll be sorted out in our favour," he said. "By that I mean those who support bilingualism."

Medavie has not said clearly how or when it will implement Flemming's directive. Flemming's letter to the company asked for it to be put in effect immediately.

Medavie spokesperson Chisholm Pothier said earlier in the week the company would be "having discussions with government to fully understand yesterday's announcement and the letter it sent us ... We will fulfill our obligations under our contract, including complying with New Brunswick's Official Languages Act."

Gauvin said he spoke to Medavie CEO Bernard Lord, a former PC premier, and said Lord told him Medavie is "trying to delay it as long as possible until the review."