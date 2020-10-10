Single-household bubbles on the menu for Thanksgiving in New Brunswick

It'll be another pandemic Thanksgiving in New Brunswick, thanks to circuit-breaker measures meant to curb the province's spike in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning on Friday at 6 p.m., indoor and outdoor gatherings will be limited to single households. That will extend to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, effectively cancelling Thanksgiving dinner for everyone outside your family bubble.

Premier Blaine Higgs said officials had no choice but to shut down private Thanksgiving gatherings.

"Social gathering of unvaccinated New Brunswickers is driving our current situation," he said.

"The area of greatest concern right now would be casual, in-home gatherings," Higgs explained at Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing.

"I appreciate this is a lot to take in. But it is imperative that we now take decisive action if we're going to get this fourth wave under control as quickly as possible."

New Brunswick's rate of COVID-19 leads the Atlantic provinces, and is even ahead of Quebec and Ontario. (Government of Canada)

But those over the age of 12 who are fully vaccinated can continue to go to businesses and events over the weekend. Those under the age of 12 can do so as long as they're accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

"That is because these businesses are controlled environments where everyone is checked and confirmed to be fully vaccinated," Higgs said.

The province's chief medical officer of health said such gatherings are safer than private ones where no one is checking the vaccine status of those attending.

"Obviously, if you're traveling somewhere where you're going to be with vaccinated people, and you're at an event or a venue where they're checking for vaccination, that's entirely safe in terms of what kinds of risks we're trying to address," said Dr. Jennifer Russell.

Single-household bubbles

Single households include those living together, caregivers for any member of that household, and any parent, child, sibling, grandparent or grandchild living outside the household who requires support.

Restrictions to single-household bubbles will remain in effect in certain areas of the province for at least two weeks.

Travel to and from these "circuit breaker areas" of zones 1, 3 and 4, is prohibited except for essential reasons, including work, health services, child custody, child care or post-secondary education, or travel to events where proof of vaccination is required.

Thanksgiving on the Island

Prince Edward Island, meanwhile, hasn't cancelled Thanksgiving to the same extent as New Brunswick.

On Tuesday, the province's chief public health officer of health urged Islanders to keep gatherings small "whenever possible."

Dr. Heather Morrison suggested "outdoor activities for those planning to travel, to visit loved ones, or for families who are expecting visitors from away. I encourage you to think carefully about travelling and hosting visitors."

The province has been watching the growing case counts in neighbouring provinces, she said, and those who choose to travel should be fully vaccinated, and those who aren't should not travel outside the province.

"In addition, follow the public health measures in the jurisdiction you are visiting and follow the testing guidance when you return to P.E.I."

Those over the age of 12, who are fully vaccinated, will be tested when they return, and then again between days four and eight. Children under the age of 12 who travel to another province will be tested when they return, and then again on days four and eight.

Montana's in Fredericton has decided to close Sunday and Monday this weekend, mostly to give staff a break. (Facebook)

Restaurants respond

For the second year in a row, the Algonquin has planned an alternative to its usual Thanksgiving dinner.

Normally, the restaurant at the Saint Andrews hotel would offer a Thanksgiving buffet, explained Pooja Rajmohan, director of sales.

But since buffets have been eliminated during the pandemic, the Algonquin has adapted to offer meals served directly to diners at their seat.

Montana's in Fredericton, on the other hand, has decided to shut down for much of the long weekend completely.

Manager Glen Urie said the decision was, in part, because of the rising case counts, but mostly to give employees a break after such a challenging year.

Urie said the restaurant will be closed on Sunday and Monday.