Price of gas at pumps jumps by 6.1 cents on P.E.I., heating oil also up

The price of gasoline is up this week on Prince Edward Island.

The Island's Regulatory and Appeals Commission approved a 6.1 cents per litre increase in the minimum allowable price of gasoline at the pumps as of Friday.

That means Islanders can expect pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at self-service outlets to range between 157.6 cents per litre to 158.7 cents per litre.

Furnace oil is also up, with the maximum price climbing by 2.6 cents per litre to 161.7 cents per litre.

Diesel, which hit a historic high price back in November, didn't see a change in price. It will continue to cost between 223.4 to 224.6 cents per litre at the pumps.

The one area consumers will get some relief in their energy costs is with propane.

The commission approved a decrease in prices of 2.0 cents per litre for Superior Propane and Island Petroleum, 1.9 cents per litre for Irving Energy Distribution and Marketing, and 0.8 cents per litre for Kenmac Energy Inc. and Noonan Petroleum.

The commission's next scheduled pricing adjustment is Jan. 6, 2023.