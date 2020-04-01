Delayed bill means no carbon tax increase at the pumps in N.B. — for now

New Brunswickers won't be paying a higher carbon price on gasoline next month after the legislature adjourned Friday without passing a bill to increase it.

The Progressive Conservative government ran out of time to pass Bill 32, which would have hiked the price at the pump by more than two cents effective April 1.

The legislature won't sit again until May, so starting next Thursday the province will technically be violating the federal government's binding standard for carbon pricing.

But Progressive Conservative house leader Glen Savoie says he doesn't think Ottawa will move to slap its own carbon price, the so-called "backstop," on the province because of a six-week delay.

"I would suggest that the federal government would understand that we do have the legislation in the system and wouldn't penalize us for that time," he said. "But that's just an opinion."

Status quo till later in spring

The PCs planned to move the bill toward final passage on Thursday. But they ran out of time after opposition parties used a routine adjournment motion to object to the government's handling of the legislature's schedule.

With the bill in limbo until May, the net carbon price consumers pay per litre at the pump will stay at two cents rather than rise to 4.2 cents on April 1.

"I would say you're going to see the status quo in terms of what we have until we get that bill passed," Savoie said.

The delay comes at the same time as federal Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is warning other provinces not to adopt the carbon-price sleight-of-hand that Premier Blaine Higgs used when he created his tax last year.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson hasn't said whether Ottawa would retroactively outlaw the New Brunswick gas-tax cut. (Mike Sudoma/Canadian Press)

A year ago the PCs reluctantly adopted a pricing system that complied with the federal requirement for a 6.6-cent-per-litre levy at the pumps.

But they also cut the provincial gas excise tax by more than four cents, leaving consumers with a net two-cent cost.

Now that the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that Ottawa can force provinces to meet its pricing standard, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he may adopt a similar manoeuvre.

On Thursday, Moe called it "an immediate rebate right at the pump," the same way Higgs's then environment minister Jeff Carr described the New Brunswick gas tax cut last year.

Wilkinson told CBC's Power and Politics that such a move "would be problematic because that would defeat the whole purpose. It would defeat the price signal that exists which is to incent people to adopt more efficient behaviour."

Asked why Ottawa allowed New Brunswick to do it last year and won't let Saskatchewan do it now, Wilkinson said that is "something that we are looking to change and to fix on a go-forward basis."

No plan for further gas-tax cuts

He didn't specify whether Ottawa would retroactively outlaw the New Brunswick gas-tax cut. Higgs said Friday he didn't think the federal government would act retroactively.

And he said the PC plan now and into the future is to leave the gas tax where it is and increase the carbon price incrementally as Ottawa requires.

"We would be carrying on with an incremental increase in the carbon-tax pricing, which will increase the price of fuel," he said.

The New Brunswick price will be 8.8 cents per litre of gasoline in the coming year, with last year's gas-tax cut keeping the net cost to 4.2 cents.

Last year the PCs said they would continue to cut the gas tax each year to keep the net cost to consumers at two cents indefinitely.

But in December Wilkinson announced new pricing standards Ottawa would enforce through 2030, at levels beyond what a New Brunswick gas-tax cut could offset.

Now Higgs is ruling out future gas-tax cuts and describing the one last year as a one-time move designed to blunt the impact of a sudden 6.6-cent-per-litre price shock.

He said last week that the annual two-cent increases are easier for consumers to absorb.

Higgs also said he is considering rebating the additional new revenue from this spring's carbon-price increase directly to New Brunswickers, similar to what the federal government does in provinces that have refused to adopt their own pricing.

"We are still contemplating the best way to get that back into the hands of people in the province, and we want to have it make a difference in real ways," he said Friday.