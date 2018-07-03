New Brunswick drivers endure summer pump pain

If the heat wave isn't enough, gas prices in New Brunswick remain at one of their highest points to start the summer in the past decade.

CBC New Brunswick Gas Guru Robert Jones predicts a three-cent jump on Thursday in the maximum price for regular unleaded, making it one of the priciest summers for motorists since 2008.

The current maximum price has been sitting at 128.2 cents since late June. The last time the price in late June was higher came in 2014 and 2008.

A 1.2-cent increase lifted the maximum price to 139.9 cents on June 26, 2014, a few weeks before global oil prices fell. The price in New Brunswick hasn't reached that point since, though it came close this year at 135.2 cents in late May.

On June 26, 2008, the price was 138.9 cents before jumping to more than 140 cents for most of July. Oil prices crashed shortly thereafter as well, tumbling to below 80 cents by the end of the year.

Low points

The current high summer price comes after the two previous summers hovered at a little more than a dollar.

The lowest pre-Canada Day maximum prices of the past decade came in 2009 (103.4 cents) 2010 (102.2), 2016 (102.2) and 2017 (104.3).

As Jones pointed out, diesel prices are worse. The current max price sits at 133.8 cents, about 29 cents higher than June 28, 2017. Jones also predicted a three-cent hike this week.

Like unleaded gas, the current diesel price has only been topped twice in the past 10 years, also in 2014 and 2008.