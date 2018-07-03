New Brunswick drivers endure summer pump pain
CBC New Brunswick’s Gas Guru predicts a 3-cent jump this week
If the heat wave isn't enough, gas prices in New Brunswick remain at one of their highest points to start the summer in the past decade.
CBC New Brunswick Gas Guru Robert Jones predicts a three-cent jump on Thursday in the maximum price for regular unleaded, making it one of the priciest summers for motorists since 2008.
The current maximum price has been sitting at 128.2 cents since late June. The last time the price in late June was higher came in 2014 and 2008.
A 1.2-cent increase lifted the maximum price to 139.9 cents on June 26, 2014, a few weeks before global oil prices fell. The price in New Brunswick hasn't reached that point since, though it came close this year at 135.2 cents in late May.
On June 26, 2008, the price was 138.9 cents before jumping to more than 140 cents for most of July. Oil prices crashed shortly thereafter as well, tumbling to below 80 cents by the end of the year.
Low points
The current high summer price comes after the two previous summers hovered at a little more than a dollar.
The lowest pre-Canada Day maximum prices of the past decade came in 2009 (103.4 cents) 2010 (102.2), 2016 (102.2) and 2017 (104.3).
As Jones pointed out, diesel prices are worse. The current max price sits at 133.8 cents, about 29 cents higher than June 28, 2017. Jones also predicted a three-cent hike this week.
Like unleaded gas, the current diesel price has only been topped twice in the past 10 years, also in 2014 and 2008.
With files from Robert Jones
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.