Natural gas leak forces evacuation in Saint John's south end
A ruptured natural gas line near 149 Broad St. in Saint John's south end has forced the evacuation of area residences.
People asked to avoid area near 149 Broad St., says police spokesperson
Emergency crews are at the scene, Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said in an emailed statement.
The public is asked to avoid the area, he said.
Liberty Utilities officials are working to shut off the line.
There is no information yet on what caused the leak, said Hennessy.
He could not immediately say how many residents were affected by the evacuation.
Police and fire crews have set up a perimeter from Queen Street to Carmarthen Street.
Motorists should expect detours and delays in the area of Broad, Wentworth and Pitt Streets, Hennessy said.
