Power out in parts of Riverview as fire crews respond to possible gas leak

Fire crews are on scene of a possible gas leak in the Montgomery block area in Riverview on Monday night.

The possible leak was reported at about 4:15 Monday afternoon in the central Riverview area, Capt. Glenn Miller said.

The reported leak has not yet been confirmed, Miller said, noting he would have more information when crews report back later this evening.

In the meantime, multiple residents in the central Riverview area were reporting that their power was out, including Yale, Montgomery and Cleveland avenues and Whitepine Road.

Yale Avenue resident Stefeny Rheaume said the power had been shut off to her home and to many others in the area, and that she had heard some homes were being evacuated.

Other residents reported a strong smell of gas in the air in the neighbourhood

Miller was unable to immediately confirm reports of evacuations, or say whether there had been any injuries.