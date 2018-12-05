Gas leak at Centennial Building prompts closure in part of downtown Fredericton

An area in downtown Fredericton has been blocked off following a gas leak at the Centennial Building on Wednesday morning.

Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force, said police and fire crews responded to the area shortly before 9 a.m. and Enbridge Gas New Brunswick has been advised.

"It's an active event," she said.

Buildings in the area around Centennial Building are currently being evacuated. <a href="https://twitter.com/CityFredGov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityFredGov</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CityFredFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityfredfire</a> —@CityFredPolice

The downtown Centennial building is under construction but Bartlett said "a number" of buildings in the area are being evacuated until further notice, including the legislature and all offices in the legislative precinct.

She said people are being advised to stay out of the area of Queen, Regent, St. John and Brunswick streets.

An investigation into the gas leak is currently underway. Bartlett said she doesn't know when the area will clear.