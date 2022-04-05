N.B. government should step up support for public transit amid high fuel costs, advocates say

As fuel prices continue to cause pain at the pumps, advocates say it's a prime time for the New Brunswick government to push motorists toward alternatives to driving personal automobiles.

"Nobody's looking at ways to … make transit — public transportation — easier in the province. They're just looking at ways to reduce the cost of motor fuel," said Ted Bartlett, president of Transport Action Atlantic.

"And, you know, that's taking us in the wrong direction."

Since March, governments near and far have announced programs aimed at not only offering relief from high gas prices, but also aimed at encouraging alternatives, such as public transit and cycling.

In Prince Edward Island, Premier Dennis King's government rolled out a $20 million fund aimed at slashing bus passes for T3 City Transit, which serves Cornwall, Charlottetown, Stratford and Summerside, as well as stops along its rural transit route.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her government would cut public transit fees in half as part of a suite of other measures aimed at curbing the effects of the rising cost of fuel, according to reporting by The Guardian.

Meanwhile in New Brunswick, Premier Blaine Higgs last month responded to concerns about rising fuel costs by floating the idea of suspending the carbon tax for three months to save drivers 11 cents per litre at the pumps starting in April. That pitch was quickly shot down by the federal government, which has the final say in the decision.

The province's lack of support for alternatives like public transit is disappointing, but doesn't surprise Bartlett.

"The Department of Transportation is the department of concrete and asphalt, and that's where their focus has been traditionally," Bartlett said.

"And it's not just with this government. It's gone on through the years, and it's time to start changing our focus to something that's a more sustainable model and make at least the first preliminary steps towards weaning people off car dependency, which is arguably far higher here in New Brunswick than it is anywhere else in Canada."

Ted Bartlett, president of Transport Action Atlantic, said the government of New Brunswick should be incentivizing public transit use in light of high gas prices. (Alexandre Silberman/CBC)

In 2020, the Higgs government declined to accept and match federal funding aimed at helping transit services left struggling from reduced revenues during the pandemic.

His government later directed $1.6 million to the transit services run by Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton, but that money came from a general COVID-19 relief fund.

More recently, municipal councils have written to the premier asking him to apply for newly available federal funds aimed at helping transit services rebound from two years of low ridership during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said the province has applied for transit funding, but would not release any information on the amount of money involved and how it would be used.

"Government will provide further details as soon as possible," Erika Jutras said in an email to CBC News.

Asked what the province was doing to offer relief from high fuel costs, she pointed to tax cuts announced last month as part of the 2022-23 budget.

"One way government is helping with high costs of fuel is by recycling the carbon tax back to all taxpayers," Jutras said.

"The basic personal amount will be increased from $10,817 to $11,720, and the low-income tax reduction threshold will increase from $18,268 to $19,177.

"This will provide an estimated $40 million in personal income tax relief to over 400,000 taxpayers."

Jutras also pointed to the province allocating $47 million to its climate change fund for this fiscal year.

Transit part of climate change solution

Getting more people to take buses and trains won't combat the effects of climate change on its own, but needs to be part of the solution, said Louise Comeau, director for climate change and energy solutions at the Conservation Council of New Brunswick.

"Transit has a role to play. We need to both electrify transit and get access to transit," Comeau said.

"But we are a very rural province and not every part of the province is going to have access to transit. We need to expand it."

Louise Comeau, director for climate change and energy solutions at the Conservation Council of New Brunswick, said investments in better public transit services should be part of the plan to combat climate change. (CBC)

Though she praised a new electric vehicle rebate plan announced last year, Comeau said the province's carbon tax policy doesn't do enough to create incentives for alternatives.

Of the roughly $200 million that is expected to be collected in carbon taxes this year, $47 million of that will be going to the climate change fund, while the rest will be paid out in tax cuts, she said.

And when it comes to that fund, the money can only be spent by provincial departments and NB Power, with municipalities and transit services unable to apply for a share of it, said Comeau.

"So there are things the carbon pricing money can be used for to help all of us use less energy.

"And, you know, really the moment is now for that. We have higher [gas] prices. People are paying attention. We have this security issue in Ukraine … So the government is, is really in a position to do so much more than it's doing, and it's a, it's a political choice not to."

Transit spending has to go beyond lower fares, economist says

If the province is going to encourage more people to take public transit, lowering fares alone won't do much to get people to leave their cars at home, said Herb Emery, the Vaughan Chair in Regional Economics at the University of New Brunswick.

For any substantial increase in transit ridership to happen, he said massive investments would be needed.

Herb Emery, the Vaughan Chair in Regional Economics at the University of New Brunswick, said large investments in public transit would likely be needed to incentivize more people to use it, however that would come with high upfront costs and sustained losses by government. (CBC)

"And it's sort of one of these sobering things that the reality check is if you're a small population place, you don't have the economies of scale to justify the network of transit systems, so you either have to commit to losses upfront until it grows or you have to think about maybe we just go all in on the car and see what we can do," Emery said.

"But if you try to tax people out of their cars or make it unpleasant, then they move somewhere else, or you push the growth somewhere else, and that's a challenge you have in New Brunswick.

"You can't have $20-an-hour parking in downtown Fredericton and not have that in Moncton."

Emery said high energy prices appear to be the norm going forward, and with that, he expects people to naturally alter their choices around how they choose to live and move around.

"You're going to see changes in the types of cars people drive. You're going to see potentially changes in where they choose to live.

"So living 50 kilometres out from your work won't be as appealing as trying to find a place maybe five kilometres away."