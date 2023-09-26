PC environment minister won't run in next provincial election

New Brunswick's Environment Minister Gary Crossman says he will retire from politics rather than run in the next provincial election.

And Crossman is signalling to Progressive Conservatives in the riding of Hampton-Fundy-St. Martins that he has a preferred successor for the party nomination.

"I will not be re-offering for another term," Crossman told CBC News Monday afternoon.

"It's time to travel and spend more time with my wife and more family time with my grandchildren."

Supports Jeremy Salgado

The 68-year-old former school principal, first elected in 2014, recently posted information on social media on how people in Hampton-Fundy-St. Martins can sign up to join the PC party to help pick the party's candidate for the riding in the next election.

In the interview Monday, he said he supports Hampton Deputy Mayor Jeremy Salgado, who Crossman said has been interested in seeking the nomination.

"He's well-connected in the community, he's well-respected, and he's not going anyplace," Crossman said. "He certainly understands the needs of the community."

Crossman said he's been "surprised" to hear rumours around Hampton that Christian conservative activist and Quispamsis resident Faytene Grasseschi might want to run in the riding.

"I can't speak on Faytene. I really don't know her. All I know is there's certainly no reason not to support somebody local who is living here and has contributed."

Grasseschi has been encouraging New Brunswickers to sign up for the PC party to help choose what she calls "pro-parental rights" candidates for the next election.

She has not responded to questions from CBC News about whether she plans to run provincially.

Salgado says he will run

Salgado confirmed he will run for the PC nomination in Hampton-Fundy-St. Martin's whenever the party schedules a riding convention.

He said he was prepared for a contested nomination.

"We'll have to wait see whether she stays here in nomination or whether she wants to go somewhere else. Those plans I guess will be determined by her," he said.

"I'm a Hampton-born-and-raised fella, so I'm going to be sticking around these parts. I'm not going to spread out to any other community. This is my community and I'll be here for sure."

Grasseschi is a vocal supporter of Premier Blaine Higgs's changes to Policy 713, which now require parental consent before a child under 16 can adopt a new name or pronouns in school.

Critics say that risks outing some children who may face abuse at home over their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Crossman said Grasseschi called him a couple of weeks ago but "it was just small talk. It was nothing about running."

The long-time teacher, principal and school district co-ordinator said his decision to leave politics has been in the works for a couple of years and wasn't a reaction to the Policy 713 controversy this year.

He said teachers deal with complicated issues involving students every day and while parents should be "in the know," he added, "I do think things are not black or white. I think there's a grey area and each situation is different."

After winning his seat in 2014, Crossman was re-elected to a second term in 2018.

He said he planned on that being his last term but when it was cut short in 2020 due to a snap election call by Higgs, he decided to re-offer a final time.

The next election is officially scheduled for Oct. 21, 2024, but Higgs has said he's been "very close" to calling a second-straight early election this fall to put an end to instability in his caucus.