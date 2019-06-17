Get your shopping bags ready: Garrison Market returns to Fredericton this week
After 'overwhelming' demand, the market will open Thursday night and run until Sept. 5
Fredericton loves its farmers markets — especially under a clear night sky during the work week.
The Garrison Night Market will be returning to Fredericton for its second year in a row this Thursday after "overwhelming demand" from venders and members of the public. The market will be held on Carleton Street in the city's historic Garrison District.
"Part of the magic of the Garrison Night Market is that every single week is different," said Stacey Russell, an assistant manager with Fredericton Tourism.
The market will be open every Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., until Sept. 5.
- Garrison Night Market to open in downtown Fredericton in 2018
- Fredericton heads to record year in tourism after strong summer
This year the market will also expand and feature more venders in the city's downtown core.
"We were getting comments last summer of, 'How do we sign up for the following year?'" she said.
This year's market will include everything from local and imported handmade products, to art and fine crafts, to locally grown farm products. The market will feature local micro-brews, ciders and sprits.
Boost to local economy
There will be entertainment and food visitors can enjoy, as well as a student entrepreneurship table.
"It's an incubator space for new vendors," she said.
The nighttime market, which already expanded past its predicted size, started out as a pilot project last year.
Although there hasn't been any formal analysis done to measure the market's success, Russell said it's had a huge benefit to the local economy.
City staff are hopeful the nighttime market will bring more people into Fredericton's downtown again this year.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.