Pleas from 2 Rothesay men charged with manslaughter set over until February

Two Rothesay men in their early 20s who are charged with manslaughter in the death of 59-year-old Mark Baker made a brief appearance in a Saint John court on Friday.

Garett Johnston and Gordon McMillan were released on bail on Oct. 31 and have yet to enter pleas.

That will come at a later date.

Provincial court Judge Andrew LeMesurier agreed to let the defence have more time to review the disclosure.

On Feb. 10, Johnston and McMillan are expected to return and choose which court will hear their cases and whether they want a jury.

Police didn't say much about the cause of Baker's death.

They said they found him injured and unconscious at the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets in Saint John at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.

He was taken to the hospital and died the following day.

According to his obituary, Baker was survived by his wife and two sons and was loyal to his career, having dedicated "38 years to the railroad."

Johnston is represented by defence lawyer Rodney Macdonald, and McMillan is represented by Brian Munro.

Both young men were flanked by family and supporters as they left the courtroom.