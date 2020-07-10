Sentencing adjourned for Saint John man who stabbed friend and left him in a ditch

The sentencing for a 20-year-old Saint John man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his friend to death last summer has been adjourned.

Tyler Gamblin will find out on March 18 when he will be sentenced.

Defence lawyer Wesley McIntosh told the court he was unhappy with the contents of his client's pre-sentence report, a document prepared by probation services to give a sentencing judge an overview of an offender's personal life and any extenuating circumstances the court should be aware of.

McIntosh told the judge the report lacked certain details that he believes should be included, like his medical history. He said he wrote a letter to the probation office, outlining a list of questions he'd like them to answer.

The court heard that a date for sentencing should be able to be set when the case returns to court next week.

Gamblin had been charged with second-degree murder, but in January, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Victim left in the ditch

The court heard that Gamblin stabbed Nathan Gallant six times in the ribs after a day of drinking and "smoking weed."

According to an agreed statement of facts, Gamblin was at home with his ex-girlfriend Bryanna McGaghey on July 8, when he contacted Gallant in the afternoon to ask if they could hang out.

At around 5:30 p.m., the trio, along with Bailey Basque, who was driving, headed to Fairfield, near St. Martins. Along the way, Gamblin and Gallant were "bickering and arguing" about McGaghey, according to the statement of facts.

While at their destination, they started getting physical and play wrestling.

On the way back, Gallant, who was in the front seat, was "intensely staring" and smiling at McGaghey, who was seated in the rear, behind the driver. At one point, he "lunged" at her.

McGaghey was "freaked out" and punched him in the face.

Gamblin told police on July 23 that Gallant was harassing McGaghey. When Gallant continued, Gamblin said he "snapped" and stabbed him.

Basque pulled over to the side of the road, everyone got out. Basque drove away to get help.

Gamblin dragged Gallant's body into the ditch and took off, hiding in the woods that night and eluding police for 15 days.