Gallant will enjoy financial perks of decision to stay Liberal leader until successor found

Former premier Brian Gallant's decision to remain as party leader while Liberals choose a replacement departs from the normal practice of provincial leaders stepping aside quickly following a resignation announcement.

But there are no rules against it and, in Gallant's case, a number of significant financial advantages.

"Usually it's a quick exit," said University of New Brunswick political scientist J.P. Lewis, who believes it could be workable if other MLAs are supportive, including those who might run to replace Gallant.

"If there isn't trouble within caucus, then maybe he can be that kind of caretaker leader. It's a really tough question to answer."

On Thursday, Gallant announced he has decided to resign as Liberal leader but not until the party holds a leadership convention

"In these uncharted waters of a minority government I will stay at the helm of the party to provide some stability while the party chooses its next leader for the next election," he said.

It was a tough call, according to Gallant, who says he came close to resigning as leader last month but was talked out of it by other MLAs and supportive members of the public.

"I have really struggled with the decision. I think there's a lot of arguments to go one way or the other," said Gallant.

"It really is the support shown by Liberals, by New Brunswickers and by the caucus asking me to continue."

Financial benefits

Although it was not mentioned as a factor, any decisions Gallant makes about his political future also come with significant personal financial consequences.

The position of leader of the Opposition pays $55,000 more than being an MLA — $140,000 in total — and as long as Gallant remains an MLA and leader of the party that salary belongs to him.

I think the answer is in the temperature of the caucus room. - J.P. Lewis, UNB associate professor

It's close to the $152,000 he earned as premier and makes for a less jarring personal transition.

But the more significant financial issue facing Gallant revolves around how long he decides to serve as an MLA once a new leader is chosen.

Gallant's rise to political prominence was so rapid he is the only premier to lose office in the last 50 years without enough elected service to qualify for an MLA pension.

At 36, he's a long way from having to worry about retirement, but if Gallant remains an MLA for at least two more years he will have, depending on inflation and the performance of the MLA pension fund, an annual MLA and ministerial retirement income of close to $50,000 per year waiting when he reaches the age of 60.

It's not unusual for former premiers to remain MLAs for a time after losing government, but none have served an entire term.

Former New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant, seen with his wife Karine Gallant, announces his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party at the New Brunswick Legislature on Thursday. (James West/The Canadian Press)

Bernard Lord resigned his seat almost immediately following his government's election loss in 2006, but David Alward, Shawn Graham and Camille Thériault all served as MLAs after governments they led were defeated.

Still, all departed before their permanent replacement arrived to sit in the legislature.

The quickest Liberals have moved to pick a new leader in recent years was the selection of Thériault in May 1998, seven months after the surprise resignation of Frank McKenna.

Others have taken much longer. The convention that picked Gallant in October 2012 occurred nearly two years after the resignation of Shawn Graham.

Lewis said all Liberal MLAs, including those with ambitions to replace Gallant, will have to get used to the former premier's new role before it will be clear whether his remaining leader of the Opposition for a time will work smoothly.

"I think the answer is in the temperature of the caucus room," said Lewis. "It's hard to say."