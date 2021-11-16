Sentencing hearing underway for New Brunswick soldier who served cannabis cupcakes

A sentencing hearing is underway today for a New Brunswick soldier found guilty of serving cannabis-laced cupcakes to Canadian Armed Forces members during a 2018 live-fire training exercise.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell was found guilty of nine charges at a court martial in August.

She was convicted on eight counts of administering a noxious substance and one charge of disgraceful conduct, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison under the National Defence Act.

Cogswell served the cupcakes to eight soldiers while operating a mobile field canteen on July 21, 2018, on 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown.

Military Judge Cmdr. Sandra Sukstorf told the court the actions of Cogswell were "shockingly unacceptable."

She said people were driving trucks, setting up large howitzer guns and handling ammunition while impaired, adding that the circumstances presented a potential for significant harm, including death.