Flooding expected to hit 2 communities along St. John River this week

Two New Brunswick communities are poised to surpass flood stage this week, according to New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization.

Saint-Hilaire, a small village southwest of Edmundston, will surpass its flood stage of 145.5 metres on Wednesday. Water levels are expected to rise to 145.7 metres.

Gagetown will surpass its flood stage of 4.0 metres Thursday, reaching 4.1 metres.

Over the weekend, EMO said three communities were forecast to reach or surpass flood stage by Wednesday, including the province's capital.

The five-day forecast has since been revised and Fredericton is no longer expected to flood Wednesday.

How high will the St. John River rise this spring, and does the Mactaquac Dam have anything to do with it? A New Brunswick flood, explained. 1:26

But Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for NB EMO, said residents should remain vigilant.

"Things could change in a hurry."

Downey said flood predictions depend on several changes in the forecast.

Consecutive flooding in 2018 and 2019 forced residents to leave their homes, closed roads and caused millions of dollars in damage. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"The amount of snow is only one factor in all of this. Rain and temperature are the other two," he said. "How quickly the snow melts determines what kind of a flood season we're looking at."

If the snow melts quickly, the province will face a situation similar to the last two years, he said.

Back-to-back flooding in 2018 and 2019 displaced residents, closed roads and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Residents need to prepare

Downey has been urging residents to be prepared for possible flooding in coming weeks.

He has been advising people to move their belongings from the basement to higher ground. Residents should also tie down loose items on their property, and they should go over an evacuation plan if their home has been evacuated before due to flooding.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for Emergency Measures Organization, gives an update on flooding in New Brunswick. 1:39

Downey says residents should also have a 72-hour preparedness kit.

It should include water, food, battery-powered radio, flashlight, clothes, cash, backup medication and food for pets.

EMO recommends residents stay up to date by visiting the River Watch website at gnb.ca/riverwatch.