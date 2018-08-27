No ferry promise from PCs or Liberals has Gagetown-area voters fuming

People living along Route 102 in Gagetown, Queenstown and Hampstead aren't pleased that neither the Liberal nor the Progressive Conservative leader will promise to bring back the Gagetown Ferry the Liberals abandoned in a surprise move more than two years ago.

Signs demanding the return of the Gagetown Ferry are plastered throughout communities on both sides of the St. John River, outnumbering election signs for local candidates for election Sept. 24.

"I know there's hundreds of signs," said Keith Comfort, who has been building a home on Route 102 in his retirement.

"But I don't think politicians can read."

Comfort has a large blue sign at the end of his driveway with a silhouette of the former car ferry on it that reads "Return Gagetown-Jemseg Ferry."

Keith Comfort has a 'Return Gagetown-Jemseg Ferry' sign by his mailbox but doubts politicians will get the message. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

He keeps the sign for "for hope," not because he believes the major political parties are listening.

"I don't seriously think they're going to bring it back," Comfort said. "I hope it comes back, but I can't see it happening."

But if a party leader does promise to return the boat, that's all it will take to switch a vote, according to some residents.

"I would," said Phillip Merritt, who has lived in Queenstown all his life.

"On that single issue alone."

Phillip Merritt says he would vote for any party whose leader promised to bring back ferry service. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The ferry was removed in 2016 by the Gallant government, which cited maintenance and repair costs.

Shawn Graham's Liberal government shut down the Hampstead Ferry in 2009 and announced it would also close the Gagetown Ferry. After a public backlash, the province decided to reduce crossings instead.

David Alward's Progressive Conservatives ran the ferry 24/7.

But the boat was hauled away by Brian Gallant's Liberals, despite protests.

Now the ferry landing sits empty and abandoned in Gagetown, save for the seabirds and the mess they leave behind.

It's a near 70-kilometre round-trip detour for residents, who must drive around for everything from medical appointments to church services.

An overgrown barricade and seabird waste are all that remains on the site of the former Gagetown ferry landing. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Green Party Leader David Coon was sympathetic to protesters at the legislature who were angry about the damage done to residents, businesses and tourism by the removal of the ferry. He suggested the government build a new ferry at the shipyard the government bought in Bas-Caraquet.

But the Liberals under Gallant have sworn not to consider bringing back the ferry, and Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will not make a commitment either.

For many along the river, the apparent unwillingness by the major party leaders to budge on the ferry shows they're out of touch with rural issues.

"It doesn't give me much hope in a political system if there's lots of handshaking happening but no actual connection with communities," Aiden Stanley said.

He said his small business took a hit almost overnight after the ferry was removed.