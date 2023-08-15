Future uncertain for rotenone spraying project to rid smallmouth bass in Miramichi Lake

A group that has been trying for three years to complete a pesticide spraying to eradicate invasive smallmouth bass from Miramichi Lake says it hopes to make a public announcement about the plan soon.

The smallmouth bass threatens and takes over the habitat of salmon, trout, and other species in the lake, which covers two square kilometres and is located about 60 kilometres north of Fredericton.

The group trying to complete the spraying process is the Working Group on Smallmouth Bass Eradication in the Miramichi. It's made up of six groups and led by spokesperson Neville Crabbe.

Crabbe said the first stage of treatment in September was successful, but that there is "ongoing monitoring" for the group to "ultimately determine how we did."

He said the treatment is designed to be a two-stage process, and that there is no expectation of success as long as the source population of smallmouth bass remains in Miramichi Lake.

Invasive smallmouth bass caught in the Southwest Miramichi in June, 2022. The working group has tried to spray rotenone on Miramichi Lake to prevent the fish from spreading all the way into the river. (Nathan Wilbur, ASF)

Crabbe said that the working group is "in discussions" about a second phase and that they "do hope to make some public announcement soon."

But when asked if it was fair to say the group currently has no plan for a second eradication, Crabbe agreed.

Group says permits are still valid

The group first got permission from the federal government to spray rotenone, a fish-killing pesticide, in the summer of 2021, but was delayed.

The first two summers of attempted spraying were met with protest by cottage owners on the lake and Wolastoqey grandmothers and mothers paddling on the lake, who stayed for days at a time to prevent the spraying from taking place.

A court injunction in August 2022 also briefly held up the spraying, and the first phase eventually took place in September.

That phase focused on Lake Brook and the nearby waters flowing from the lake, which eventually lead to the Miramichi River.

Crabbe said the timeline is determined by the group's permits and weather conditions, but added that they don't need to seek any further permits from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and that the group could go ahead with the second phase right now if they wanted to.

A DFO spokesperson confirmed to CBC News that the department had not received any proposals for the eradication of smallmouth bass in Miramichi Lake and its surrounding waters as of Aug. 14.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the spokesperson had not confirmed whether the working group still had active permits.

Crews remove barrels of rotenone from boats to be taken away in the summer of 2021 after spraying was delayed by Wolastoqey grandmothers and mothers paddling on the lake. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Crabbe said communication with cottagers this summer had taken place but had been "brief," and said he felt residents were well-informed.

Two cottage owners CBC News reached out to said that they had not heard anything from the working group this summer.

Project 'up in the air'

The Miramichi Salmon Association is one of the members of the working group.

Acting president Butch Dalton said they have put a lot of time and energy into the project and just want it to move on — but they've been faced with roadblocks.

He said the working group had asked the province to take over the project at one point, but the government was not interested.

President of the Miramichi Salmon Association, Butch Dalton, said that his group wants the spraying to happen but has spent a lot of money on it and is not sure it would go ahead without the province taking over. (Butch Dalton/submitted)

He later clarified his comment to say that the group had reached out of the Department of Natural Resources, but did not receive a response to their proposal.

"We're kind of determined, but we just haven't had anybody that can step up to take over the project like the province or DFO, so we're kind of left in limbo here," Dalton said.

He said the province has "come through as a partner in many ways, they just are not willing to take the lead on it, I guess."

A spokesperson for the department had not confirmed to CBC by 5 p.m. Tuesday whether they had been asked to assume responsibility for the project.

While unable to give exact figures, Dalton pointed to how much his association and the working group have spent on the project over recent years, which he described as "up in the air" right now.

Indigenous residents have canoed on the Miramichi Lake the past two summers to prevent the application of rotenone. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"We just can't keep throwing hundreds of thousands of dollars into this without support," Dalton said, but stressed the importance of eradicating the invasive species.

"It just seems so obvious that the species in a world-class salmon fishing river, as a threat to Atlantic salmon, that people would want to have this project move forward," Dalton said.

"Maybe we'll try to come up with a different solution, I'm not really sure," Dalton said.

Crabbe did not make himself available for a second interview to respond to Dalton's comments, saying in an email that the group has decided to no longer make public comments until they have clear direction on the project.

"It is a multi-partner, multi-agency project and we have to be co-ordinated first," he said in the email.