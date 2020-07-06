Making Soccer work during COVID-19: No heads, no hands, a lot of sanitizer

After months of not knowing which summer activities would be feasible during a pandemic, some sports are finally getting underway.

The technical director of the Fundy Soccer Association said the association has programs for ages three to 18, but there have been changes to how things are done.

Jason Brown said they're getting a late start, but everyone is just excited to be back.

"Kids who are social beings are used to being in school and seeing their friends on a daily basis and had all that taken away for a period of time. The big part for us is really just reconnecting socially," he told Information Morning Saint John.

Upon arrival children go through a screening process and then go join their soccer bubble, which varies in size depending on the age group.

Children are encouraged to avoid contact with each other and cannot touch the ball with their hands. Heading the ball isn't permitted either because respiratory liquids could be passed on to another player.

Brown said the hardest thing has been readjusting coaching styles, because no contact is allowed between coaches and players.

"You lose a little bit of that sense of connection. So, we have to get a little creative and find other ways to do that."

He said they're looking at ways to increase social interaction and just want to make sure the kids are having fun again.

"It certainly challenges us to reflect and look at how we deliver sports and maybe prioritize some other things, other than maybe some of the traditional skill base and competition parts of it."

The association relies heavily on volunteers, and with the added restrictions, the association needs four times as many volunteers as normal.

The extra volunteers are needed for things like symptom checks and sanitation.

"It's been, in a unique way, a great response from the community coming together and doing what needs to be done to make sure the kids can get back on the field and have some fun again."