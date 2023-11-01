Construction set to begin on first of 5 Fundy Quay buildings on Saint John waterfront

The long-awaited Fundy Quay development on the old Canadian Coast Guard site will soon be taking shape, says Chris Elias, the vice-president of development for Fundy Harbour Group.

The Saint John-based, family-owned company is planning five buildings for the waterfront site, but will build them one at a time, at a pace of one roughly every two years, he said.

Elias said the first building will go on the southwest corner of the property — along the water on the cruise-ship-terminal side of the property.

"As of right now, we're starting on our foundations within the next two weeks or so," he said.

WATCH | First look at development on waterfront site: Work starts on 1st Fundy Quay building Duration 0:59 Featured Video Foundation work is to begin in the next few weeks on the old cruise ship site in Saint John, says the vice-president of development for Fundy Harbour Group.

Instead of a "typical slab on grade foundation, there's extensive piles involved with supporting the foundation, Elias explained Elias.

"So people will see and hear the piles going into the site in the next two to three weeks."

This work will be done below grade, but once complete, he said, Saint Johners will soon see the building start to go up.

The smooth, flat terrain belies the extent of the work that's been done in recent months. So far, the bulk of the work has been underground.

This is an architect's rendering of the first Fundy Quay building. It will go up on the southwest corner of the former Canadian Coast Guard property, closest to the water on the cruise terminal side of the property. (Submitted by Fundy Harbour Group)

The company started the "site-servicing phase" in the summer, where they connected services such as water, sewer and electricity to the edge of the property while the city was still working on site remediation — a pre-condition to Fundy Harbour Group starting the project.

Once the city turned the site over to the company, those services were extended in recent weeks to the site of each future building.

The original plan was to start at the southeast corner of the property — closest to Water Street — but Elias said there were two reasons for "pivoting" to the corner by the water.

Fundy Harbour Group will start construction of the first building on the corner of the property shown on the right of this aerial photo. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

First, "it made sense for us to start at the perimeter of the site against the water and work our way towards the street, as opposed to starting on the street and then having to work around that completed building."

Second, a larger building is planned for the corner closest to Water Street, so given the "construction environment and with the supply chain issues we were having, we decided to pivot and focus on the southwest building first."

That building will be six storeys, with retail space on the ground floor and 79 residential units.

An architect's rendering of the water side of the six-storey, L-shaped building that will be constructed on the southwest corner of the lot. (Submitted by Fundy Harbour Group)

Despite the challenges of the current construction environment, Elias said the building has not been scaled back — nor will any of the other buildings, according to the current plan.

In all, 677 residential units are planned.

Waiting list 'in the hundreds'

Elias said there's been a lot of interest in the units, and the waiting list is already "in the hundreds."

He said they're still looking for retail tenants for the ground floor. The hope is to provide "services to the tenants of the building, but also that are going to be engaging for local Saint Johners, for visitors, for everyone," he said.

So far, they don't have anyone "locked in" for the first building.

This shows the footprint of each of the five Fundy Quay buildings that are planned for the former coast guard site. Construction of the building circled in red will begin in the next couple of weeks. (Submitted by Fundy Harbour Group)

Elias said they're "open for business" and open to new ideas for the retail space.

"We want to be strategic about creating a waterfront that's cohesive, that doesn't duplicate what's already going on at Market Square and the boardwalk area."

While market forces have created a lot of challenges for the project, Elias said the company hasn't scaled back any of the designs.

Aiming for density

"There may be a lot of other folks that are looking at scaling back, but our approach is to try and add as much density to that site as possible."

He said they've been trying to "mitigate some of the challenges that the current construction market is facing and development market is facing, but scaling back on the residential units definitely isn't one of them."

Fundy Harbour Group has completed all of the underground work to deliver services to each of the five buildings it plans to put on the site. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Having grown up in Saint John, Elias said, he's aware of the excitement — and the pressure — to construct something befitting the jewel of Saint John's uptown waterfront real estate.

"We've been … looking at this site for a very long time," said Elias. "So for this to come together and to be coming together, we're all excited and we take it very seriously as a responsibility."