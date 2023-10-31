Revitalized Saint John waterfront space to be named Ihtoli-maqahamok

The public space in and around Fundy Quay, the new development on the Saint John waterfront, is getting an updated name: Ihtoli-maqahamok.

Meaning "the gathering space" in the Wolastoqey language, the name points to the area's importance throughout history.

"We feel the name suits the site and suits the history of the site," Coun. David Hickey, chair of the civic commemoration committee, said before council voted on the name Monday night.

A background report on the name resolution said the public space at the foot of King Street has had various names over the years, including Market Slip, the Boardwalk, and Loyalist Plaza.

Hickey's committee was asked to come up with a new name for the revitalized site, which is still under construction.

Input came from community feedback and consultation with the Wolastoqey Nation, and Hickey said he felt it was "our duty" to act in reconciliation efforts when thinking of a new name.

Coun. David Hickey says he wanted reconciliation efforts kept in mind when choosing a name for the space. (Graham Thompson, CBC)

The resolution passed unanimously, and Mayor Donna Reardon said she loved the new name.

"It's very lyrical," she said.

The Saint John city website said the reimagined space includes a skating rink, indoor and outdoor patios, a concert stage, space for craft and food vendors, and waterfront access.

In his presentation to council, Hickey walked through the history of the site, starting before the construction of Market Slip in 1788.

"The area stood as a significant trading route, transportation corridor, and cultural hub for Indigenous people from across the region," Hickey said.

Construction at Ihtoli-maqahamok has been taking shape over the summer. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

In 1849, it was home to one of the first labour unions in British North America, the longshoremen's union.

The site was used as a parking lot during much of the 1900s before being developed into Market Place in 1983 by Pat Rocca, a developer Hickey said will be recognized in signage at the site.

"With that context, I think this is a real story specific of this space but also a story that tells the history of this community… but also one that's setting off on a real exciting new path to redefine what our central core means to the community," Hickey said.

Focus on pronunciation

Hickey acknowledged that many in the community may need time to learn to pronounce the new name. He joked that some people already had trouble saying "quay" in Fundy Quay, the name for the five-building waterfront project adjacent to the space. It sounds like the word "key" when said correctly.

"This is not going to be a quick adjustment for us but is one that we felt was an important step for the space," Hickey said.

City staff passed out cards with the pronunciation of Ihtoli-maqahamok to councillors during the meeting, (ee-doe-lee MAH-qwah-HA-muck).

Coun. Paula Radwan asked how the city was going to market the new name and wanted to be sure it was done in a respectful way.

"Because the name is a little challenging, it sounds lovely, I just need to learn a little bit better on how to pronounce," Radwan said at the meeting.

Kate Wilcott, the city's arts and culture co-ordinator, attended council to speak about the rollout of the name, which she said would "introduce and create awareness" of the name and last for several months.

The city is launching a page on the website with history and background of the name, and there will be several radio ads featuring the name.

Signage with the name and meaning will also be present at the site, which will see an official opening when construction is complete to "really begin growing that name brand and recognition," Wilcott said.

"It will really be us using the name and celebrating it for what it is," Wilcott said.