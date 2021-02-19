Fundy Quay project focuses on scenery and restricting clutter at Saint John waterfront

Saint John's waterfront is about to get a major facelift that aims to improve ocean views for residents.

An online public discussion took place last week, which focused on generating ideas for the Fundy Quay project, a large multi-use development proposed for the former Coast Guard site.

The public spaces under discussion include Loyalist Plaza, Harbour Passage, and the Pedway Connection, all near the city's proposed $300 million project.

"People just want to have more access to the waterfront," said Dan Glenn, landscape architect project lead for the Fundy Quay Development.

"They want to feel the space is there for them to use."

More green space, modern architecture

Other ideas included a place for sailors to dock their boats, more green space, modern architecture and the removal of clutter from the area that restricts usage, such as buildings and landscaping.

Glenn said this tends to happen in spaces overtime if there isn't a policy to restrict clutter.

"These, in a way, have blocked the views that we once had from King Street all the way down through Loyalist Plaza to the slip," he said. "At one time there was a strong visual connection."

This is an architect's preliminary concept for the former Coast Guard site. (Submitted by Develop Saint John)

He said they're also looking for permanent performance spaces more open to everyone, as well as smaller intimate spaces that could be used for programming music, dance and theatre, as well as a small pop-up activities like street performances.

Glenn said conceptual design for the project will start in a month's time. Right now, they're working on assessments and learning about the area and possible impacts.

Project to start in September

There will be another presentation for more input in about two months after a first draft is complete.

Glenn said he has also showcased what other cities around the world have done to their waterfronts.

"If you haven't been through it before, it's hard to imagine the opportunities," he said.

The project is expected to get underway in September following the summer tourism season.

"It's time to look forward," he said.