Fundy Trail Parkway now accessible from Sussex

Another phase of the Fundy Trail Parkway, allowing access from Sussex, is now complete.

On Tuesday morning, politicians — past and present — gathered at the eastern end of the parkway to celebrate the official opening of the new road to Sussex.

It extends nearly 13 kilometres from the eastern gate of the parkway toward Creek Road, south of Sussex.

The $45-million project also includes an observation deck overlooking the stunning Walton Glen Gorge, nicknamed the "Grand Canyon of New Brunswick," according to the park's visitor guide.

The new collector road brings the project one step closer to the original vision — to open up the entire coastline between St. Martins and Fundy National Park.

Former premier Frank McKenna was there when it all began in the early 1990s as a dream of businessman and philanthropist Mitchell Franklin.

The road that connects Sussex to the eastern gate of the Fundy Trail Parkway officially opened on Tuesday morning. (Mia Urquhart/CBC)

And he was there on Tuesday morning to commemorate the opening of the new phase.

McKenna was premier when Franklin took him on a tour of the area and shared his vision of opening up the scenic coastline to visitors.

McKenna was instantly hooked by the idea.

Construction of the Fundy Trail Parkway began in 1995 and the first 10-km stretch opened in August 1998.

Phase two began in 2007, and little by little, the parkway crept along toward the east.

By next year, when the road to Alma is slated to open, the 30-km parkway will be accessible from both ends.

The Fundy Trail Parkway runs along the Bay of Fundy and has beach access, hiking and biking trails, waterfalls and outlooks. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"I never thought I would live long enough for this dream of mine to become a reality — and that is for Apohaqui to become the centre of the universe," McKenna joked with the crowd.

McKenna said the opening was an important milestone for all of New Brunswick, but especially for Sussex.

Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne, who is also a member of the Fundy Trail board, acknowledged the economic potential for his town.

"I live in Sussex and of course, I've been coming out here all my life," he said on Tuesday.

"I think this represents undeveloped potential for us. Hiking trails, biking trails."

While his town stands to gain a lot from increased traffic to and from the Fundy Trail, Thorne said the collector road itself also represents potential.

The view from a lookout near the eastern gate of the Fundy Trail Parkway on Tuesday afternoon. (Mia Urquhart/CBC)

He said there are historically significant sites along the route, including archeological evidence of indigenous people, early Irish settlers and centuries-old logging activity.

"This collector road — that represents some 30-odd kilometres to get to the Fundy Trail from Sussex — doesn't have to be a quick drive that you pass through to get somewhere else. I think that in the coming years, we can do much to make it part of the rich experience that we all have here in the Fundy Trail," said Thorne.

"I'm enthusiastic about it."

New Brunswick's 'magnet'

McKenna said New Brunswick has so many world-class attractions for visitors to enjoy, but the province needed a "magnet" to bring them here.

"And this is our magnet. This is our core attraction that will bring other people. And that's why we have to do it right."

McKenna said the old adage that "if you built it, people will come" is true, "but they may only come once and they may only come for an hour unless you build out the rest of the attractions as well."

He said the project has to continue or there will be "unfinished business."

He said the area should look at hiking activities, Ironman competitions, bird watching, kayaking, etc.

By next year, when the final section of the Fundy Trail Parkway is slated to open, vehicles will be able to drive between St. Martins and Fundy National Park. ((CBC))

"We need to fill this place with so many activities that people will come and stay for days at a time and experience other parts of the province of New Brunswick. So that's unfinished business."

He also said it's important to keep the momentum going, something that the parkway wasn't always able to do over the last three decades.

"Let's not take another 25 years to get the job done," said McKenna. "It's been too long and I think we all see now what we have and what this can be. But we've got to finish the job."

Premier Blaine Higgs said the opening of the road from Sussex to the eastern gate of the parkway couldn't have come at a better time.

The view from Walton Glen Gorge on Tuesday afternoon. (Mia Urquhart/CBC)

"The pandemic has put a lot of things on hold for us. But with the arrival of summer and the beautiful weather, along with the loosening ... of restrictions, we're all anxious to get outside and explore further than our own backyards."

Higgs repeated his plea to New Brunswickers to explore their home province this summer.

"In fact, there's no longer a need to go to the Cabot Trail. We have the destination right here.

"And when a bubble continues to open for the rest of Canada, and people are focused on the East Coast, well, guess what? The Fundy Trail is their destination to start seeing New Brunswick and going all around our beautiful province."

Visitor numbers up

Greg Turner, the president of the Fundy Trail Development Authority, said New Brunswickers have already shown incredible support for the parkway this season.

Over the last seven weeks, when the province was closed to outside travellers, visitors increased by more than 70 per cent and vehicle counts doubled, said Turner.

In addition, season passes were up by 250 per cent, he said.