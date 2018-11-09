Fundy lobster fishermen lose bid to set traps early

An appeal by Bay of Fundy Lobster fishermen to set their traps Monday instead of Tuesday has been rejected by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

Fishermen on both Grand Manan and along the north Fundy Coast say weather forecasts for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday point to unsafe conditions with boats facing potentially 12-foot (four-metre) seas and winds of 35 to 40 knots.

"When you're talking about a boat no larger than a lobster boat, especially if it's loaded with traps, that's too much," said Laurence Cook, chair of the lobster sector committee for the Grand Manan Fishermen's Association.

Basically, the federal employees want their long weekend and they don't give a hoot about the fishing fleet. - Laurence Cook, Grand Manan Fishermen's Association

"We'd like to be able to set our traps on Monday when it's given favourable weather conditions, wind dying out through the day and much safer way to go."

Fishermen in the two Fundy districts normally start the fall season on the second Tuesday in November, meaning that in some years traps can be set as early as Nov. 8.

In a statement, Fisheries spokesperson Debra Buott-Matheson, said the department's decision was made in the "interests of being operationally ready to support a safe and orderly opening of the season."

"The request to open the season early — based on a long-range forecast — posed significant logistical challenges for the department and did not allow adequate time to co-ordinate and consult with out partners and others potentially impacted by the change."

Cook said pushing the setting of traps back to next Friday or Saturday could cost fishermen thousands as lobsters migrate farther offshore.

Expects lower prices

Lobster prices also drop once Nova Scotia fishermen, with their larger numbers, begin their season Nov. 26, Cooke said. Fewer lobsters will be caught by New Brunswick fishermen and the price per pound will be lower.

He said Fisheries is rejecting the request because the department doesn't want officers working on the holiday Monday.

"Basically, the federal employees want their long weekend and they don't give a hoot about the fishing fleet."

On the mainland, fishermen with the Fundy North Association are planning a conference call Monday during which they will receive a marine forecast and then vote on whether to launch the season Tuesday or wait for conditions to improve.

Mispec fisherman David Thompson said those with smaller boats face the biggest risk.

"The fishermen wanted to go set [traps] Monday," said Thompson. "They're the professionals, they're the ones that look at the weather. DFO said no, and I don't think that's right. They don't have to deal with the weather. We do."