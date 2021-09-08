A hiker who broke her leg and had to be airlifted off a trail near the Fundy coast on Sunday says it shouldn't have been open to the public.

Shanelle LeBlanc of Memramcook, said she was hiking the Eye of the Needle trail at about 2:30 p.m. with her parents and boyfriend when the trail "gave out" from beneath her feet.

"So I start walking down the hill and the whole ground underneath me gives out — the rocks, everything, the ground, the mud, the dirt — all gives out underneath me."

She said as the soil and rocks slid away, she fell to the ground, breaking her ankle and fibula, adding the fall could have been worse if her boyfriend hadn't grabbed her, saving her from falling several metres into the Walton Glen Gorge.

The Sussex Fire Department responded. After firefighters determined they couldn't get LeBlanc off the trail themselves, they requested an air rescue from a Cormorant helicopter.

It successfully lifted LeBlanc to the parking lot at around 9:30 p.m., and she was taken by ambulance to the Saint John Regional Hospital.

The trail has since been closed indefinitely due to trees that got knocked over by the downward draft caused by the helicopter during the rescue.

Improvements to the Eye of the Needle hiking trail are difficult to make due to the steep terrain, said James Donald, president for the board of the Fundy Trail Development Authority. (Submitted by James Donald)

LeBlanc said she was aware of a sign at the head of the trail warning that hikers use the trail at their own risk.

But she thinks the trail should have been closed because it was unsafe, noting that another hiker broke his leg while hiking the same trail just two weeks prior.

"So I do not understand why the trail was open when there was already one rescue by helicopter there," LeBlanc said.

"They shouldn't have taken two [incidents] for them to close the trail."

James Donald, president of the board for the Fundy Trail Development Authority, said the incident two weeks ago can't be compared to Sunday's. Donald said the man who broke his leg was off the trail, hopping across rocks near the "eye of the needle" feature when he dislocated his knee.

Donald said an employee with the Walton Glen Gorge visitor centre inspected the Eye of the Needle trail prior to LeBlanc's accident, and determined it was in good condition for hiking. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

After that incident, however, Donald said an employee with the Walton Glen Gorge visitor centre hiked down the Eye of the Needle trail to inspect it and, determined it was in good condition for hikers to use.

LeBlanc said it would be difficult to make the trail any safer because of the nature of the terrain.

"It's difficult to make the trail any more user friendly, I guess, because of the steep [terrain] and the cliffs and stuff," Donald said.

"It's a very small area you have to deal with when the gorge is narrow like that."

Trail should be improved, says experienced hiker

Marianne Eiselt is familiar with the Eye of the Needle trail.

Eiselt, co-author of the fourth edition of Hiking Trails of New Brunswick, has hiked the more than 100 trails that are featured in the guide book.

Of all of them — including the Fundy Footpath — the Eye of the Needle was the only one she had to turn around on.

"When I came to a point where it was just going steeply down, rock-scrambling, I said, I'm not going further, but my husband went further down," Eiselt said.

"He didn't quite get to the [eye of the] needle and came back up because he hurt his ankle. And that's the only trail that we did not finish doing for the whole book."

With the Eye of the Needle trail growing in popularity, Eiselt said she thinks the trail should be closed until something is done to make it less treacherous.

"I would like to see it secured now after this incident of people breaking their legs, and of course, it has to be closed," she said.

"And I hope in the future they find a way with ladders or so, so that everybody could walk down. You know, it doesn't have to be polished, but more secured."