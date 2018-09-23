Race through 'amazing' Fundy terrain continues to grow

The 300 runners in the Fundy Circuit Ultra could be forgiven if they got a little distracted by the scenery on Saturday.

The 50-kilometre race loops along the Bay of Fundy coastline, through the Acadian forest, past waterfalls and through streams.

It's located in the heart of the UNESCO designated Fundy Biosphere Reserve in Fundy National Park. Saturday morning's race came on the heels of a wind and rain storm overnight Friday.

Part of the race trail goes through the Acadian forest at Fundy National Park. (Mathieu Massé/Radio-Canada)

"It was wet, so it was very slippery everywhere," said runner Cam MacKinnon of Dieppe. "That course is already very technical so in spots so the weather made it more epic."

The race is in its third year, and registration has almost doubled each year, said Micha Fardy of event organizers Fundy Guild. This year's registration was full by last December.

Micha Fardy, one of the organizers of Fundy Guild, says they use the race to highlight the conservation and preservation goals of Fundy National Park. (Mathieu Massé/Radio-Canada)

"One of the reasons it does sell out so quickly is it's amazing terrain," Fardy said. "It's a fun, accessible event but it doesn't lose that challenge piece. We're excited to continue to build on that."

Fardy said the course is planned in a way to minimize the ecological footprint.

Cam MacKinnon of Dieppe crosses the finish line of the Fundy Circuit Ultra on Saturday. (Mathieu Massé/Radio-Canada)

"We always put a focus certainly on the sustainable aspect of the race and really trying to highlight the conservation, the preservation goals of Fundy National Park."

Proceeds from the race go toward micro-grants for environmental sustainability projects in the area.

With files from Mathieu Massé/Radio-Canada