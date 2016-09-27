$15.4M now in place for new recreation centre in Hampton
Need for a new centre for the area first identified in 2007
Funding is finally in place to build a new recreation centre in the town of Hampton.
The announcement was made Thursday that both the province and the federal government would contribute to the project, which has been in the works for years.
The Town of Hampton and a number of surrounding local service districts reached an agreement in 2016 that the outlying LSDs of Upham, Norton, and a portion of Springfield would help support the project through property tax contributions.
They are contributing more than $5.3 million.
Today Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long announced Ottawa would contribute $6.2 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.
Hampton MLA and Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman said the provincial government would contribute more than $3.9 million through the Regional Development Corporation.
"What an amazing day for recreation in the Greater Hampton Region," Hampton Mayor Robert Doucet said in a news release. "Through collaboration, communication and co-operation, the Town of Hampton and our neighbouring local service districts have successfully worked together to develop the Hampton regional multipurpose facility."
Originally proposed on the site of the current 44-year-old community centre next to two schools, concerns around the softness of the ground there led the town to look for a new site.
The 6,000-square-metre building will instead be constructed on William Bell Drive, in the town's industrial park. It will sit on a 1.2-hectare parcel of land and will house an ice surface, walking track, changing rooms, bleachers, a community room, lounge and canteen.
It is estimated it would serve about 1,400 people a week once completed.
There's no word on when construction is expected to begin.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?