$15.4M now in place for new recreation centre in Hampton

Funding is finally in place to build a new recreation centre in the town of Hampton.

The announcement was made Thursday that both the province and the federal government would contribute to the project, which has been in the works for years.

The Town of Hampton and a number of surrounding local service districts reached an agreement in 2016 that the outlying LSDs of Upham, Norton, and a portion of Springfield would help support the project through property tax contributions.

They are contributing more than $5.3 million.

Today Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long announced Ottawa would contribute $6.2 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Hampton MLA and Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman said the provincial government would contribute more than $3.9 million through the Regional Development Corporation.

The 44-year-old Hampton Recreation Centre can no longer meet the needs of the community, according to the Town of Hampton. (Google )

"What an amazing day for recreation in the Greater Hampton Region," Hampton Mayor Robert Doucet said in a news release. "Through collaboration, communication and co-operation, the Town of Hampton and our neighbouring local service districts have successfully worked together to develop the Hampton regional multipurpose facility."

Originally proposed on the site of the current 44-year-old community centre next to two schools, concerns around the softness of the ground there led the town to look for a new site.

The 6,000-square-metre building will instead be constructed on William Bell Drive, in the town's industrial park. It will sit on a 1.2-hectare parcel of land and will house an ice surface, walking track, changing rooms, bleachers, a community room, lounge and canteen.

It is estimated it would serve about 1,400 people a week once completed.

There's no word on when construction is expected to begin.