2 brands of Alasko frozen fruit recalled over norovirus concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko-brand IQF frozen fruit due to a possible norovirus contamination.

The recall covers IQF Whole Raspberries and IQF Antioxidant Blend in one-kilogram and five-kilogram packages.

The affected raspberries have a best before date of Aug. 15, 2024, and the antioxidant blend's best before date is Oct. 11, 2023.

The frozen fruit was distributed throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario.

There have been reports of illnesses linked to the fruit. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The agency notes that people with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps within 24 to 48 hours, but possibly as early as 12 hours.