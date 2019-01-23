Frozen flyer problem can't be fixed under bylaws, Fredericton councillor says

Fredericton residents frustrated with frozen flyers jamming their snowblowers likely won't see a solution before the next snowfall.

The city has no bylaws regulating the distribution of flyers on private property, said Coun. Eric Megarity.

Part of the city's bylaw respecting streets and sidewalks reads, "no person shall place any waste material or paper where it may be carried by the wind into, or along, a street."

But according to Megarity, that doesn't cover the bundles of newsprint flyers placed on private lawns and driveways by Brunswick News Inc. — even if the flyers get blown into the street.

While residents might consider the blowing paper and scattered bundles litter, Megarity said the companies placing the flyers see it differently.

Megarity said he understands people's frustration, but the bylaw "usually deals with city property."

"We don't get into private property issues between people and companies," he said.

Fredericton Coun. Eric Megarity says the city will either need to revise its bylaw or put a new one in place to solve the problem. (CBC)

Residents of both Fredericton and Saint John have complained about the flyer bundles tossed at houses, saying the paper gets strewn around city streets, looks bad and is damaging to the environment.

In winter, bagged flyers become buried in the snow and freeze, only to be picked up by unsuspecting snowblowers — often damaging the machines.

"If somebody doesn't want it on their property the easiest thing is for the distributor of the flyers to abide by the wishes of the property owner," Megarity said.

Judy Day, who had to dig flyers out of the snow in her Fredericton driveway earlier this week, said she'd already Brunswick News not to drop them off at her property.

No answer from BNI

CBC News asked Brunswick News for a comment but did not get a response.

Megarity said that to prevent companies from leaving unwanted flyers on residents private property, the city can either revise the current bylaw or put a new one in place.

The city isn't ready to pursue either of those options yet.

"We have to go back and get a staff report on that," Megarity said. 0

"It has to go through the process."