Farmers, beware: New Brunswick faces risk of overnight frost

Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get anymore eventful, Mother Nature has decided to throw another curve ball.

Most of the province is under a frost advisory this week, and temperatures are expected to hover around 0 C by Wednesday morning.

The national weather agency said patchy frost is expected to form Tuesday night, "as clearing skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures."

Residents are reminded to cover plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.

Frost is expected for most of the province, with the exception of St. Stephen, northern Charlotte County, coastal Charlotte County, Grand Manan and the Saint John area, according to Environment Canada.

"Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops," the weather agency said.