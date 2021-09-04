Skip to Main Content
Northern New Brunswick may be in for some frost early Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of northern New Brunswick.

People in areas under advisory cautioned to cover plants, crops

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of northern New Brunswick. (Reuteurs)

Temperatures early Sunday will range from near zero to 3 C.

It will be coolest in low-lying areas. People are advised to cover plants and crops.

The areas under advisory are:

  • Restigouche County and Campbellton. 
  • Madawaska County and Edmundston.
  • Victoria County and Grand Falls.
  • Mount Carleton — Renous Highway.
