Northern New Brunswick may be in for some frost early Sunday
Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of northern New Brunswick.
People in areas under advisory cautioned to cover plants, crops
Northern New Brunswick may be in for some frost, according to an Environment Canada advisory.
Temperatures early Sunday will range from near zero to 3 C.
It will be coolest in low-lying areas. People are advised to cover plants and crops.
The areas under advisory are:
- Restigouche County and Campbellton.
- Madawaska County and Edmundston.
- Victoria County and Grand Falls.
- Mount Carleton — Renous Highway.