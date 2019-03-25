Front licence plates will be scrapped by July 15

Front licence plates in New Brunswick will be taking a permanent vacation this summer.

The government is eliminating the requirement for front plates on passenger and light commercial vehicles, effective July 15, Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart announced on Tuesday.

"Once the amendments and updated regulations are proclaimed, motorists will only require a licence plate on the back of their vehicle," he said in a statement.

The Tories had announced the controversial initiative when the provincial budget was presented in March.

The New Brunswick Chiefs of Police Association and the school bus drivers' union have both criticized the move, saying it will diminish public safety.

Wayne Gallant, president of the chiefs' association and chief of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, said front licence plates have helped with amber alerts, national security emergencies and stolen vehicle cases. Many hit-and-run crashes have been solved because of a front licence plate, he said.

Front plates are also a useful tool in cases where drivers illegally pass school buses when their red lights are flashing, said Gallant.

"It's going to make the job of a school bus driver all that more complicated and make prosecuting these serious offences more complicated," he said.

Bus drivers, who are already busy ensuring children are getting on and off the bus safely, will now have to try to get a description of the vehicle as well as the driver.

'Utterly ridiculous'

Brien Watson, president of CUPE 1253, has described the decision to scrap front plates as "utterly ridiculous."

He said the number of drivers who illegally pass school buses has reached "epidemic" proportions and removing the front plates will make it even easier for offenders.

The move was pushed by the People's Alliance, whose three members have been supporting the PCs in the legislature.

Premier Blaine Higgs also promised the change when he was campaigning for election last September.

Seasonal plates program ends Nov. 1

Once the change takes effect, vehicle owners can either continue to display their front plate or drop it off at a Service New Brunswick location.

They will also have the option of displaying a novelty plate at the front of their vehicles instead.

The change only applies to vehicles weighing less than 4,500 kilograms.

Tractor trailers, buses, school buses, fire trucks, dump trucks and bucket trucks will still be required to display front and back plates.

The seasonal plate program will be cancelled, starting on Nov. 1. The registered owners of vehicles with seasonal plates will receive details about how they can replace their plates, officials said.

Only three other provinces still require front licence plates on passenger vehicles: Ontario, British Columbia and Manitoba.