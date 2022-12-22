Feathered friend forgets fear following feeding
A ruffed grouse on the Acadian Peninsula has become quite enamoured with people
Ruffed grouse are generally shy creatures that will fly away as soon as a human approaches.
And then there's this gallivanting grouse.
André and Mona LeBouthillier, who live on the Acadian Peninsula, have befriended a ruffed grouse they've nicknamed "Tite-pit."
The LeBouthilliers first encountered the friendly fowl on one of their daily walks through the woods back in October.
They noticed the bird didn't look scared, so they started feeding it to see if it would come closer.
Soon enough, Tite-pit came close enough to be petted and even sat on their shoulders.
While it is odd for a partridge to be this comfortable around humans, it's not impossible.
Birder Alain Clavette told Radio-Canada that this behaviour has been documented by biologists.
The reason for this could be because the grouse, which is often called a partridge, is from the same family as chickens, which are sociable birds.
They also share genes with Canada geese, which aren't always frightened by humans either.
The obvious downside — for Tite-pit anyway — is that it makes the bird more susceptible to hunters. And that's the reason the LeBouthilliers have avoided telling people exactly where the bird is located.
It's not just hunters that Tite-pit has to fear, it's other predators.
Pam Novak of the Atlantic Wildlife Institute said losing that natural fear could spell disaster for the grouse.
She advises people not to hand feed wild birds like partridge because there is plenty of food for them in the woods already.
With files from Radio-Canada
