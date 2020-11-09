14-year-old friend from Saint Andrews joins missing 13-year-olds

Jan Kiley is worried about the wellbeing of her daughter, Maggie.

The 14-year-old disappeared on the weekend to join two 13-year-old boys who have been missing since Thursday.

Kiley said her daughter knows the boys from school in Saint Andrews and is dating one of them.

The girl is described as being five feet two inches (160 cm) tall, with an athletic build. She has shoulder-length dark hair that's dyed black and usually pulled back in a bun or ponytail.

Kiley said Maggie prefers to dress in dark clothing. She also has multiple piercings in her ears, which she did herself.

Kiley, who adopted Maggie before she was two years old, is concerned for her daughter's safety. She said Maggie has some issues that could put her at risk.

Maggie Kiley and her dog, Cricket. (Submitted by Jan Kiley)

"She's always welcome to come back," said Kiley by phone from her home Wednesday afternoon.

She said Maggie's dog, Cricket, is also eager for her to return home.

"She's waiting. Every time somebody comes in the door, she's looking for Maggie or sitting by the door."

RCMP Cpl. Chris Johnson said there's "a very good possibility" that the three are together.

He said all three were known to each other. He also said there was "no indication of foul play" involved in their disappearance. It appears that the teens have simply run away and that's why an Amber Alert was not issued, he said.

Johnson said the two 13-year-old boys took a family member's vehicle when they disappeared on Thursday at about 3 p.m.

That vehicle, a black 1990 Saab 900 convertible, was found abandoned but still operational in Saint John on Sunday.

Johnson said there have been several reported sightings of the boys — most of them in Saint John.

"There's a very good chance that they're still in Saint John," he said.

Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright were last seen at their homes on Thursday. Police don't suspect foul play in their disappearance. (RCMP)

There have also been tips that the teens were driving other vehicles, but Johnson said the information wasn't solid enough to release a vehicle description.

Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright were last seen at their homes on Cedar Bridge Road and Chamcook Lake Road 1, in Chamcook.

Jakob Burns is described as being about five feet one inch tall and about 102 pounds, with a thin build. He has medium-length brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing tan Timberland boots, a black leather jacket and ripped jeans.

Demetry Wright is described as being about four feet 11 inches tall and about 115 pounds. He has long brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "TAPOUT" on the front, as well as a blue tuque.

If anyone sees the teens or knows where they might be, contact the SJPF at 1-506-648-3333 or St. Stephen RCMP at 1-506-466-7030.