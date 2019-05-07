Rural students use lively digital program to learn French

Children in rural communities are learning French through digital modules with animated characters that keep them interested.

The New Brunswick-made program was piloted in kindergarten to Grade 3 at four schools last year. This year 11 schools are participating.

The characters, named Rigolo and Rigolette, talk to students through an interactive storyline, helping students learn through a literacy-based approach.

"It's quite a slick use of technology," said provincial second-language learning specialist Fiona Stewart.

The French Learning Opportunities for Rural Areas program was announced by the previous Liberal government in 2017.

The goal is to improve access to French learning at schools where there is interest in the language but insufficient numbers to create an immersion class.

Students spend 30 to 45 minutes a day working on the modules' five components: speaking and listening, reading, writing, activity and music.

"The design team is sort of like a Disney studios, and they're making these modules," Stewart said.

The activity section is a popular one with students, she said.

"There's video games all about French learning, and there's noises and colour and activities, and you can score points, Stewart said. "And they absolutely eat that up."

The kids also love the music section, which includes songs composed in New Brunswick that they can sing along too. Some schools even use the songs in their music classes.

The digital learning is combined with traditional classroom teaching and even puppets.

Can learn at home

The flexibility of the program allows French learning to be incorporated in a variety of ways and personalized for each student's needs, which is what Stewart said makes it relevant to rural areas across the country looking to incorporate second-language learning.

The modules are accessible through a portal, so students can continue learning at home. The modules are also downloadable, so students can learn on mobile devices such as tablets if power goes out.

Children can log on at home and read a book or sing a song to their parents in French.

"We're trying to integrate French learning into life and make it accessible."

The program is still in production of the third and fourth-year programs, Stewart said, but the response from parents and the community already has been positive.

Once production on the later modules is complete, the department will look at how to further expand the program, Stewart said.