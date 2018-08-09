Teachers' association slams accelerated French immersion changes, drops out of consultations

The New Brunswick Teachers' Association "strongly opposes" the government's "political" decision to accelerate French immersion changes to next fall, and has dropped out of consultations on the matter, saying its trust has been broken.

The anglophone professional organization that serves some 6,000 teacher members made the announcement via an online statement Friday morning.

"It is imperative that decisions be made in the best interests of all students, address pre-existing classroom composition challenges, and acknowledge the strain that current teacher shortages are placing on the system," the statement says.

"A September 2023 implementation would further aggravate these situations."

Education Minister Bill Hogan has said changes are coming next year, and different programs are still being considered.

Connie Keating is the president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association. (CBC)

Former Education minister Dominic Cardy, who resigned last week, said cabinet approved a 2024 timeline and a more cautious, detailed process.

Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters the fall of '23 was the original target date, "and then it got moved."

Contrary to independent report

The government's decision is contrary to the advice of a report on second-language training, filed in February, following an independent review, the teachers' association notes.

The report recommended replacing immersion with a program for all students, aimed at achieving a conversational level of French. But the commissioners, former deputy education minister John McLaughlin and Provincial Court Judge Yvette Finn, warned that government should approach the recommendations "cautiously."

"We anticipate that if the above recommendation is approached strategically and with careful planning, it may take a number of years to be fully implemented," the report said.

The New Brunswick Teachers' Association has participated "in good faith" in the French consultations being conducted, according to the statement from the group.

"Unfortunately, trust in the process has been broken and the association will no longer be engaging in the formal consultation process until such time a mutual collaborative consultation process is in place."

