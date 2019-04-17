Education Minister Dominic Cardy says the New Brunswick government is keeping the French immersion entry point at Grade 1 for at least a year.

Cardy said consultations revealed the challenges with the program go beyond the entry point.

"The current system is failing to graduate bilingual students. A change in the entry point at this time would only address one small part of a larger challenge facing our education system," Cardy said in a statement on Thursday.

Cardy announced a broader education review, which includes a plan to improve French second-language programming.

The provincial government will host a summit this fall to seek further input and ideas on how to improve the entire education system.

Both the anglophone and francophone school systems will participate.