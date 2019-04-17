French immersion entry point remains at Grade 1 — for now
Education Minister Dominic Cardy says challenges within the system go beyond entry point
Education Minister Dominic Cardy says the New Brunswick government is keeping the French immersion entry point at Grade 1 for at least a year.
Cardy said consultations revealed the challenges with the program go beyond the entry point.
"The current system is failing to graduate bilingual students. A change in the entry point at this time would only address one small part of a larger challenge facing our education system," Cardy said in a statement on Thursday.
Cardy announced a broader education review, which includes a plan to improve French second-language programming.
The provincial government will host a summit this fall to seek further input and ideas on how to improve the entire education system.
Both the anglophone and francophone school systems will participate.
