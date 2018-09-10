A little-known education policy is preventing an 11-year-old Sussex girl from attending school in her own community.

Policy 321 says French-speaking students shall not be admitted to French immersion programs within the English school system.

The policy has Sonia Boulianne fuming.

The new arrival from Quebec had hoped to ease her unilingual francophone daughter, Hayden Thibeault, into the overwhelmingly anglophone community through the French immersion program.

The two registered for immersion at Sussex Middle School in June and were under the impression through the summer that Hayden would start classes there this fall.

Last-minute switch

But on arrival for the school's Aug. 29 open house, they were told Hayden could not attend immersion and had been registered without their knowledge in the English program.

"I thought it was a mistake, so I went to see the English teacher, asking her about it and she said, 'well, they just changed it today. And you should go see the principal.'

"She [Hayden] was devastated, she was crying. She doesn't want to go in English because she doesn't understand enough."

The child has now been registered at École Samuel-de-Champlain, in Saint John, something Boulianne had hoped to avoid so her daughter could make friends and take part in after-school activities in Sussex.

Sonia Boulianne and husband Mike Sharp. Boulianne's daughter, Hayden Thibeault, will have to travel to Saint John every day to school. (CBC)

A transportation plan has not yet been established, but Boulianne said her daughter will likely commute to the city daily by taxi, a 78-kilometre, 58-minute trip each way.

She said there is plenty of room in the immersion program at Sussex Middle School.

In a brief statement, Anglophone South School District superintendent Zoe Watson said the district is following Policy 321, the Department of Education policy that covers school admission based on language.

Section 6.1.2 states: "The Superintendent shall not admit a French-speaking student or bilingual student to the French Immersion program in English Language Schools."

Department's response

Another part of the policy, section 5.4, says: "There is no parental right to register a student who is already able to function in the French language in a French Immersion program. Such a placement would be counter to the student's right to appropriate instruction and may cause undue disadvantage to the other students in the program."

Boulianne is aware of the policy and said she is prepared to hire a tutor to teach Hayden English during the class where students are being instructed on the French language.

A Department of Education spokesperson said the policy "is based on relevant jurisprudence."

Boulianne believes English speaking students would benefit from attending French Immersion alongside a Francophone.

"I don't know who it is going to harm to have her in French immersion in Sussex," she said.