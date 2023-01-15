Freezing rain warnings in effect for southern, central New Brunswick

More freezing rain is expected for New Brunswick today and into Monday.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the southern and central half of the province and special weather statements for northern regions.

The rain is expected to start as ice pellets in the afternoon and transition to freezing rain by Sunday evening, according to the statement.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said a weather system stalled to the south of the Maritimes will bring the freezing rain and ice pellets into the province from south to north.

The freezing rain will continue into Monday for southern regions, but change over to showers in the morning, as warmer air is expected to move into southern areas of the province, said Snoddon.

He said there is still some disagreement on the timing for the transition from freezing rain to rain for central and northeastern areas.

Snoddon said the ice will build up on surfaces including roads, walkways, trees and power lines, causing the possibility of power outages.

Warnings have been issued for the following regions:

Fredericton and southern York County.

Fundy National Park.

Grand Lake and Queens County.

Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County

Kent County.

Kouchibouguac National Park.

Moncton and southeast New Brunswick.

Oromocto and Sunbury County.

Saint John and County.

St. Stephen and northern Charlotte County.

Stanley.

Doaktown.

Blackville.

Sussex.

Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County.

Woodstock and Carleton County.

The rest of the province has special weather statements for the possibility of significant freezing rain on Monday into Tuesday.

The warning for southern and central New Brunswick says it will likely be expanded further north.

Some roads are still partially or completely covered in snow from the last storm, mainly in central and northern regions, according to New Brunswick's 511.

A complete list of road conditions can be found on the 511 website.