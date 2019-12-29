Freezing rain expected for northern and central N.B. on Sunday
Freezing rain could hit central and northern New Brunswick on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.
Northwest could be in for some snow
It is expected to hit the central and northern parts of the province on Sunday, according to a warning from the national forecaster on Saturday morning.
The freezing rain could start early Sunday over western counties. It would then move eastward, where it could last as long as four hours, before turning to snow in the northwest, and rain elsewhere later in the day.