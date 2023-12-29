Freezing rain switching to snow later Friday, with snowfall warnings for some areas

Freezing rain and rain continue across much of southern and central New Brunswick on Friday morning, with ice buildup in some areas.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the type of precipitation varies across the province, depending on temperature and location.

Freezing rain warnings are still in place for areas named on Thursday by Environment Canada, from Woodstock to the Moncton area.

But some scattered regions now have snowfall warnings as well.

Fundy National Park and Moncton and southeast New Brunswick now have a snowfall warning on top of a freezing rain warning.

Scattered areas, including Moncton, have snowfall warnings in place with 15 to 20 centimetres expected. (Ken Hébert/Radio-Canada)

Kouchibouguac National Park and Kent County have snowfall warnings, but no freezing rain warnings.

The mix of freezing rain and rain is expected to end Friday morning, changing over to snow.

For the areas with a snowfall warning, 15 to 20 centimetres is expected, ending tonight, according to Environment Canada.

Simpkin said other regions of the province will get about two to five centimetres.