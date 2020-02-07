Freezing rain warning issued for northeast

Rain will make it easier for people in northeastern New Brunswick to socially distance themselves and stay inside their homes today.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Acadian Peninsula, Bathurst and Chaleur Region, Campbellton and Restigouche County, Miramichi and area, and Mount Carleton-Renous Highway.

The freezing rain warning is in effect until Friday afternoon.

Light freezing rain could mix with snow this morning. The snow flurries and freezing rain mix will switch over to just rain in the early afternoon.

Highways, parking lots, roads and walkways could become slippery, Environment Canada said.

The temperature will reach a high of 5 Celsius in Edmundston today. About five to 10 millimetres of rain is expected.

In Bathurst, Campbllton and Miramichi, temperatures will reach a high of 4 C. The windchill will make it feel like -7 C this morning. Those areas will see two to four millimetres of rain fall.