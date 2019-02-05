Freezing rain closes schools across northern New Brunswick
Travel is not recommended on the Trans-Canada Highway from St. Leonard to Quebec border
Schools are being closed across northern New Brunswick on Tuesday as freezing rain is causing dangerous driving conditions.
Highway officials are recommending no travel on the Trans Canada Highway between St. Leonard and the Quebec border.
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the northwest, the Chaleur region and the Acadian peninsula and special weather statements for Miramichi, the Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville area, Woodstock and Carleton county.
Schools are closed today in the Francophone Northwest School District, as well as Anglophone North, and Francophone Northeast.
Anglophone West District schools are closed in Zones 1 and 2, which includes Edmundston, Grand Falls, Plaster Rock and Perth-Andover.
Francophone South schools are closed in Miramichi, Baie-Ste-Anne, Richibucto, Rogersville and St-Louis-de-Kent.
"Snow and ice pellets ... are expected to change to or become mixed with freezing rain this morning," said Environment Canada.
"Periods of freezing rain could last several hours before changing to showers or flurries later today or this evening."
The warning said precipitation is expected to end this evening, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures.
It warned surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery and advised motorists to be prepared to adjust driving.
